NIC Campbell River’s popular Third Course buffets taking reservations now

Dinner is $46.95 per person and includes a glass of wine and gratuity

Third Course Bistro’s buffet dinners tend to fill up quickly, so get your reservations now for the Oct. 20 and 27 seatings. Photo courtesy NIC

North Island College’s popular Third Course Bistro at the Campbell River campus is officially taking reservations for two decadent buffet dinners, Friday Oct. 20 and 27, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

The buffet dinners will include fall favourites such as butternut squash soup, roasted chicken breast with chorizo stuffing and lemon caper cream sauce, beef bourguignon and a choice of deserts including traditional bread pudding with roasted coconut and white chocolate ganache.

There will also be West Coast delicacies such as prawns with spicy mango and Thai chili sauce, crab cakes with fresh pico de gallo and blackened salmon with maple glaze and fresh fruit salsa.

“These dinners are a fantastic opportunity for the community to see students showcase their skills,” says NIC Tourism and Hospitality Management Instructor Pedro Caraballo Acosta. “The opportunity for students to design and execute a menu of this calibre is a great experience that they will carry with them throughout their careers.”

Caraballo Acosta is a red seal chef and a National Restaurant Association subject matter expert with over 20 years of tourism and hospitality experience in Cuba, China, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands and across Canada. He says that, of all the roles he has had, his favourite is working alongside students.

“It’s a great privilege to see them shine as they bring their newfound skills to life,” he says. “Our students put so much energy and enthusiasm into these dinners and work hard to create a spectacular dining experience. I am extremely proud of them.”

NIC’s tourism and hospitality students plan, prepare and execute these dinners as part of their Food Fundamentals and Service course, which exposes them to the inner workings of a commercial kitchen. It also provides them with tangible skills to run profitable restaurants that keep food enthusiasts coming back from more.

Seating is limited and these dinners fill up quickly. Call 250-923-9745 or email joanne.watson@nic.bc.ca to reserve your table.

For more information about NIC’s tourism and hospitality management programs, visit www.nic.bc.ca/tourism.