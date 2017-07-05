New Campbell River Museum temporary exhibit explores war time on the North Island

The Museum at Campbell River’s new temporary exhibit – North Vancouver Island at War! – is now open to the public and receiving rave reviews from visitors.

The exhibit takes a closer look at what was happening on the North Island during the First and Second World Wars. The focus is on local stories including the Gumboot Navy, the Fort at Yorke Island, the Alternative Service, and the internment of local Japanese-Canadians. The exhibit is supplemented by a travelling exhibit from the Royal British Columbia Museum that highlights the First World War in British Columbia.

The museum will be taking advantage of some of the great stories in this exhibit to host mini Facebook live Curator Talks with Beth Boyce. Boyce, who is Curator for the Museum at Campbell River, has selected a few stories to speak about, “there are so many great local stories that we never learned about in school. The war was happening right here, not just on the European front.”

Scheduled for lunch time, so that people can tune in while they are on a break, these events add a new and interactive element to this exhibit.

On Wednesday, July 12 at 12:15 p.m. her talk will be about the Soyokaze, the cod fishing vessel that forms a part of the museum’s outdoor collections.

On Wednesday, July 19 at 12:15 p.m. there will be a talk about the Gumboot Navy, and on Wednesday, July 26 at 12:15pm there will be a talk about Japanese Balloon Bombs.

To watch these talks, “Like” the Museum at Campbell River’s Facebook Page and tune in on the date and time of the talks.

The exhibit is on now until Nov. 12. During the summer months the Museum at Campbell River is open daily from 10-5. On Wednesdays, locals get free admission.

This exhibit is made possible in part by the Community Fund for Canada’s 150th, a collaboration between the Campbell River Community Foundation, the Government of Canada, and extraordinary leaders from coast to coast.

For more information go to www.crmuseum.ca or call 250-287-3103.