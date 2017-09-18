Mike’s Mirror Minute…with Colleen Evans

Mike sits down with Colleen Evans, city councilor and President/CEO of the Campbell River Chamber of Commerce, for a little nonsensical Q&A just for fun.
Find more Mike’s Mirror Minutes here and see how other people did!
Coun. Colleen Evans volunteers to answer Mike’s ridiculous questions
Mike sits down with Colleen Evans, city councilor and President/CEO of the Campbell River Chamber of Commerce, for a little nonsensical Q&A just for fun.
Find more Mike’s Mirror Minutes here and see how other people did!
At-sea rescue conducted Sunday afternoon
Series based on Margaret Atwood novel also wins for writing, directing, acting
The 2017 team visits the camp serving children with cancer and their families, and one of the beneficiaries of the tour.