Mike’s Mirror Minute…with Campbell River mayor Andy Adams

Mike sits down with the mayor of Campbell River, Andy Adams, for a little nonsensical Q&A just for fun.
Find more Mike’s Mirror Minutes here and see how other people did!
Someone book this guy a private karaoke booth!
Mike sits down with the mayor of Campbell River, Andy Adams, for a little nonsensical Q&A just for fun.
Find more Mike’s Mirror Minutes here and see how other people did!
Abbotsford police looking for suspects who stole valuables and vehicles
Government says this will open door for tens of thousands of people to upgrade their skills and save money.
It’s time for BC Ferries to come clean about its ‘reservation’ system…
Wildfire conditions remained ‘static’ during the long weekend but fires still a concern through August
Comox man airlifted to Port Alberni hospital with minor injuries