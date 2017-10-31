Marking our respect: Campbell River Genealogy Society marks graves of fallen soldiers

Ripple Rock students, along with the public, will participate in No Stone Left Alone Wednesday

Tom Clarke with the City of Campbell River Parks Department places a headstone at the grave of Pte. Frank Thomas, whose grave was unmarked until Monday of this week. The headstone was one of two placed Monday, completing the work of the Campbell River Genealogy Society’s efforts to mark the resting places of eight soldiers at the Campbell River Cemetery over the past few years. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Genealogy Society is once again honouring our fallen soldiers this year by placing Canadian flags at their final resting places on Wednesday (Nov. 1). But another event happened at the cemetery earlier this week that should be recognized, as well.

According to Janice Wilken, a director with the society, while they were researching the veterans buried in the two Campbell River cemeteries for their flag project, they found eight unmarked graves belonging to servicemen – and they decided to do something about that.

Over the past two years, six of the eight graves were marked thanks to the hard work of the genealogy society and funded by Veteran’s Affairs Canada’s Last Post Fund Unmarked Grave Program and the final pair were placed at the graves of previously-unmarked veterans on Monday.

Wilken says the official event on Nov. 1 where they place flags at the graves will be open to the public and will feature students from Ripple Rock Elementary School placing poppies on the headstones of veterans with Capt. Brad Little of 19 Wing Comox leading the ceremony. Capt. Little is 19 Wing Comox’s representative of the Canadian Forces’ No Stone Left Alone program, which works to educate students about the sacrifice of our veterans.

Wednesday’s event gets underway at 10:30 a.m. at the old Campbell River Cemetery site on Highway 19.