Tom Clarke with the City of Campbell River Parks Department places a headstone at the grave of Pte. Frank Thomas, whose grave was unmarked until Monday of this week. The headstone was one of two placed Monday, completing the work of the Campbell River Genealogy Society’s efforts to mark the resting places of eight soldiers at the Campbell River Cemetery over the past few years. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Marking our respect: Campbell River Genealogy Society marks graves of fallen soldiers

Ripple Rock students, along with the public, will participate in No Stone Left Alone Wednesday

The Campbell River Genealogy Society is once again honouring our fallen soldiers this year by placing Canadian flags at their final resting places on Wednesday (Nov. 1). But another event happened at the cemetery earlier this week that should be recognized, as well.

According to Janice Wilken, a director with the society, while they were researching the veterans buried in the two Campbell River cemeteries for their flag project, they found eight unmarked graves belonging to servicemen – and they decided to do something about that.

Over the past two years, six of the eight graves were marked thanks to the hard work of the genealogy society and funded by Veteran’s Affairs Canada’s Last Post Fund Unmarked Grave Program and the final pair were placed at the graves of previously-unmarked veterans on Monday.

Wilken says the official event on Nov. 1 where they place flags at the graves will be open to the public and will feature students from Ripple Rock Elementary School placing poppies on the headstones of veterans with Capt. Brad Little of 19 Wing Comox leading the ceremony. Capt. Little is 19 Wing Comox’s representative of the Canadian Forces’ No Stone Left Alone program, which works to educate students about the sacrifice of our veterans.

Wednesday’s event gets underway at 10:30 a.m. at the old Campbell River Cemetery site on Highway 19.

Previous story
Haunting at the Museum at Campbell River

Just Posted

Campbell River Rotary auctions of pumpkins for polio

The Rotary Club of Campbell River reached out on World Polio Day… Continue reading

Haunting at the Museum at Campbell River

Families flocked to the museum at Campbell River today for their annual… Continue reading

City of Campbell River looking for innovative public art proposals

The city has put out a call for great ideas for public… Continue reading

Campbell River Councillor concerned about lack of competition for traffic light maintenance

City council will spend roughly $120,000 in each of the next five… Continue reading

VIDEO: Weak, emaciated sea lion rescued from Campbell River beach by Vancouver Aquarium

Rescuers name the recovering animal Campbell

Marking our respect: Campbell River Genealogy Society marks graves of fallen soldiers

Ripple Rock students, along with the public, will participate in No Stone Left Alone Wednesday

New K-pop video featuring Vancouver sites seen by 13 million people in one day

Clips for Twice group’s ‘Likey’ song filmed around Metro Vancouver

Police ask family of missing Vernon girl for DNA sample

Police say asking for the DNA sample has no connection to discovery of human remains on farm

Bring back safe prison tattooing to protect health: federal ombudsman

Unsafe tattooing can spread HIV and hepatitis between inmates

Conflict-of-interest screens working well, Trudeau cabinet ministers say

Allegations of conflict of interest that have stalked Finance Minister Bill Morneau

Doctor says Canadian-led heart valve surgery details will ‘blow people’s minds’

Vancouver’s Dr. David Wood led a study involving 411 patients

Abandoning a boat in Canadian waters will no longer be legal: Garneau

600 derelict vessels already sit in Canadian waters

FBI’s first blows: Trump campaign boss charged; aide flips into Russia witness

Manafort and Gates plead not guilty to all charges

NDP moves to limit local election money

Selina Robinson’s bans corporate, union donations

Most Read