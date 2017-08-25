Local teen takes in eclipse while in Oregon

Campbell River’s Nathania Morin, 14, was nice enough to share some photos she took from the family road trip, featuring a stop in McMinnville, Oregon on Monday during the solar eclipse.
Check them out!
Nathania Morin, 14, shares some of the beautiful photos she got in McMinnville, Oregon on Monday
Campbell River’s Nathania Morin, 14, was nice enough to share some photos she took from the family road trip, featuring a stop in McMinnville, Oregon on Monday during the solar eclipse.
Check them out!
Quinn Kuschel-Ross created his own class after the one he wanted to take was canceled
Charges removed from Port Mann, Golden Ears bridges