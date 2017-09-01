Job seekers and students: Campbell River Forestry Employment Expo set for Sept. 29

Interested in a career in forestry?

Mark your calendar for Sept. 29, when Campbell River will host its first Forestry Employment Expo.

Sept. 24 to 30 is National Forestry Week, and the North Island Employment Foundations Society and the City of Campbell River Forestry Task Force are joining forces to highlight forestry careers and the many benefits of the industry at a Forestry Employment Expo Sept. 29 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Maritime Heritage Centre.

Exhibitors include participants from logging contractors; natural resource consulting; value-added businesses and training institutions. Job seekers, students and community members are all welcome to attend.

“Campbell River and the North Island have a long history and connection to the forest industry and in addition to the benefits of economic diversification forestry continues to be a very important economic driver that builds healthy, stable communities provincially and across the region,” says Rose Klukas, the City’s economic development officer. “According to the updated BC Jobs Plan, forestry directly contributed $7.3 billion to BC’s economy in 2015 and provides well-paying and diverse job opportunities in communities such as Campbell River.”

Forestry offers a range of career opportunities, from silviculture, production, harvesting, transportation and trades to forestry consulting, to roles as technologists and technicians, professionals in biology and natural resources as well as management and manufacturing.

Of the more than 2,600 jobs NIEFS posted in 2016:

· 404 (or 15 per cent) were forestry related

· 362 were full-time

· In both cases, these statistics show an increase over the previous two years.

“The anticipated retirements that lie ahead for people currently working in the forest industry will provide opportunities for a diverse range of people who have traditionally been under-represented in our workforce such as: youth, indigenous, women and new comers,” says Shannon Baikie, NIEFS’ regional manager of community and labour market services

“With the demands of the global economy and technological advances, forestry has become increasingly complex and requires a range of skills and specialized knowledge needed to maintain responsible stewardship of resources,” Klukas adds. “Ultimately, ensuring the industry has a highly skilled and adaptable workforce will allow the industry and rural communities to identify and take advantage of economic opportunities globally, for greater stability locally.”

“Preparing a workforce through education and training such as those provided through the Carihi Forestry program; North Island College; Vancouver Island University and other post-secondary institutions are essential to the continued efforts to directly connect training with jobs,” Baikie adds.

Other upcoming events for exploring career opportunities in Campbell River include: the NIEFS annual community Career Fair on Oct. 24 at the Community Centre and the Carihi Forestry Fair in early 2018.

To learn more about careers in Forestry check out http://thegreenestworkforce.ca or www.workbc.ca