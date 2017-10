Tezlyn Salmond, 3.5, gets a glitter tattoo at the Museum at Campbell River’s annual Halloween event on Saturday. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Families flocked to the museum at Campbell River today for their annual Halloween event.

While witches and Shakespeare the owl, a MARS ambassador bird, greeted guests at the door, the entertainment continued inside with crafts, glitter tattoos and Lego.

The exhibits were decorated for Halloween and volunteers played spooky characters along the way.

Lily, 2, and Nicole Ryan do a craft at Halloween at the Museum on Saturday. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror