Grassroots Kind Hearts serves dinner to those in need every evening in the parking lot beside the fire hall. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Grassroots Kind Hearts guest list: Cassandra Little

Grassroots Kind Hearts is a society lead by Krisandra Rufus. They serve dinner every night in a parking lot beside the fire hall for anyone who needs a meal. Some organizations within the community have donated funds and others have committed to cooking and serving a dinner once a month, but the organization is always looking for more volunteers and as well as a permanent indoor location downtown where they can serve the meal. In this series we look at the people who benefit from the society’s efforts. For more information or to contact Rufus go to grassrootskindhearts.org.

Cassandra Little has been attending the Grassroots Kind Hearts dinners with her family since she moved to Campbell River three months ago.

In her wheel chair, she and her two sons make their way from the Harbourside Inn, where they are living, to the area beside the fire hall where the dinners are held every evening.

“With how much it is to stay there a month its tough to get enough food for at home,” she said. “So we lucked out when we found out about the Grass Roots Kind Hearts dinner every night.”

If her husband isn’t at his job at Banners he goes to dinner with them, if he is working Little packs a to-go box for him.

Little and her family moved from Port Alberni to get away from her abusive ex. She said that it is because of him that she is in her wheelchair.

Though she is not working right now, she said she is debating going back to school, but she is still working on finding confidence in her wheelchair.

It has been difficult for her to transition from being healthy and active to being stuck in a wheel chair all the time.

“In the end it has made me a lot stronger than I was before,” she said. “Just keep plugging along. Without my boys I wouldn’t be so great at that, but they are awesome.”

Things are going okay.

Her sons attend Cedar School and are learning to volunteer and give back to the community at the Grassroots Kind Hearts dinners.

“He is learning to be kind and generous,” Little said proudly.

And food isn’t the only thing that the family gets from attending the nightly dinners, she has also made friends that she talks with regularly. Drunk or not she said that everyone needs to eat.

“I respect people just the same as I like my children to be respected,” she said.

