Gilakasla! Come down to the Campbell River Museum for Aboriginal Storytelling

Come down to the Museum at Campbell River for Aboriginal Storytelling.

Elder Diane Matilpi will be telling tales of the Dzunuk’wa, the wild woman of the woods, and traditional tales of the mink. Dzunuk’wa is a member of the large family of giants who live in the far away mountains and woods.

New to the Fun Friday programs, this Aboriginal Storytelling program will include a guided tour of the First Nations gallery, storytelling, and a craft. The programs will be fun for all ages and will be taking place on July 21, and Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Fun Friday activities are included with the price of admission.

For more information, call the Museum at 250-287-3013, email summer.programs@crmuseum.ca, or go to www.crmuseum.ca.