Getting into a plane was the hard part; Jumping out of it was ‘easy-peasy,’ says first-time sky diver

Campbell River’s Marjorie Greaves got a new perspective on the sky after she jumped out of a plane Saturday.

But jumping out wasn’t the scariest part, the first time skydiver said.

“Scariest part for me is going up in the plane,” she said. “Exiting plane, dead easy! Free falling, noisy and bewildering. Once the parachute opens – easy peasy,” Greaves said. “Before my feet hit the ground I wanted to do it again. Biggest take away’s what it feels like to trust and let go…Dispelling a limiting belief that I lack courage.

“I look up at the sky differently now and wonder what is next.”