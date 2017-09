Campbell River’s Home Hardware celebrated its 80th Anniversary on the weekend and that’s where this trio of characters got their faces painted.

Exhibits by Home Hardware suppliers were accompanied by activities for the kids like a petting zoo and face painting as well as great food from Home Hardware’s neighbours.

Pictured: Dominick Racine, Shauvona Sweeney and Damien Sweeney were pretty proud of their new looks after taking in the facepainting station.

In other news:

