German family hunts for missing Campbell River woman

This old photograph of Ruth, whose last name was Ballantyne at one point but was born Milter, is one of very few her family has of her. They are looking for her from Germany and have pegged down her last known address to Gordon Road in Campbell River.

Ruth would be 78 years old, but her family doesn’t know if she’s even still alive

A woman in Germany is looking for a long-lost relative who she says emigrated to Campbell River in 1952.

Sarah Kluth contacted the Mirror earlier this week asking for advice on how she could go about finding her great-aunt Ruth.

“My family and I would just like to know if she’s still alive,” Kluth says. “I’ve called the town to see if I could get any information. They recommended Canada 411, where I couldn’t find anything.”

Ruth’s last known physical address is on Gordon Road. Kluth also has a last-known phone number for Ruth, but it is out of service.

Another complication, Kluth says, is that Ruth was married twice, changing her last name to Ballantyne at some point, “but I don’t know if Ballantyne was the last name of the first or second husband,” she says.

Ruth was born as Ruth Milter – the daughter of Karin Hensel and Uwe Milter – on April 18, 1935 in Hannover, Germany, which would make her 78 years old today.

Anyone with any possible information can contact Kluth at kluth.sa@gmail.com