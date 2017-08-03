Discovery Passage Passage makes 11th annual trip to Cape Mudge

Person-powered watercraft of all sizes made the trip from Campbell River to Quadra Island. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

For the 11th year, kayakers, canoeists and even some stand-up paddleboarders flocked down to the marina to make the annual Discovery Passage Passage.

The event is a “hands across the water” celebrating the historic connection between Campbell River and Cape Mudge over on Quadra Island. The paddlers are welcomed ashore by the people of Cape Mudge in a ceremony centred around the village’s cedar great canoe.

It’s not a race, there are no prizes and it’s free to enter. Upwards of 150 boats – many with families taking part together – make the approximately half-hour, 6.5km trek each year.

Check out a quick video of this year’s participants gathering in the marina: