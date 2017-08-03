Person-powered watercraft of all sizes made the trip from Campbell River to Quadra Island. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Discovery Passage Passage makes 11th annual trip to Cape Mudge

Upwards of 150 people make the 6.5km trek each year

For the 11th year, kayakers, canoeists and even some stand-up paddleboarders flocked down to the marina to make the annual Discovery Passage Passage.

The event is a “hands across the water” celebrating the historic connection between Campbell River and Cape Mudge over on Quadra Island. The paddlers are welcomed ashore by the people of Cape Mudge in a ceremony centred around the village’s cedar great canoe.

It’s not a race, there are no prizes and it’s free to enter. Upwards of 150 boats – many with families taking part together – make the approximately half-hour, 6.5km trek each year.

Check out a quick video of this year’s participants gathering in the marina:

 

