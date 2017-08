Wherein Mike questions the club selection decision of a golf professional. How does that work out?

Head Professional and GM Jason Tchir looks for a ball in the hazard on Quadra’s 8th hole. But whose ball is it? Did he find it?

Mirror reporter Mike Davies – for some reason – decided it was a good idea to challenge a golf pro to a round of golf.

Here’s the eighth hole of “Davies Versus the Pro,” wherein we watch Mike question the club selection decision of said golf professional and we find out how well that works out for him.

