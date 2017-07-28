Davies Versus The Pro (Hole #4)

Mirror reporter Mike Davies – for some reason – decided it was a good idea to challenge a golf pro to a round of golf.
Here’s the second hole of “Davies Versus the Pro,” wherein we learn that Mike has no idea how far each of his clubs go.
Wherein we learn Mike apparently has no idea how far he hits each of his clubs, so he just guesses
Mirror reporter Mike Davies – for some reason – decided it was a good idea to challenge a golf pro to a round of golf.
Here’s the second hole of “Davies Versus the Pro,” wherein we learn that Mike has no idea how far each of his clubs go.
New owners to construct new clubhouse, full practice facility and aim to re-open early 2018
Clark’s resignation, as both party leader and MLA, will take effect Aug. 4
Evacuation order lifted for city of Williams Lake and some rural areas
Who wants an enormous painstakingly hand-stitched tapestry of the first moon landing?