Wherein we learn some weird science facts about ravens for some reason

Mirror reporter Mike Davies – for some reason – decided it was a good idea to challenge a golf pro to a round of golf.

Here’s the third hole of “Davies Versus the Pro,” wherein we all get to go for a little wander in the woods to look for someone’s tee shot and learn some weird science about ravens (those two things are unrelated).

You can find all published episodes of the match here.