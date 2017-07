Wherein we get to immediately see why he was given a one-stroke advantage on every hole

Mirror reporter Mike Davies – for some reason – decided it was a good idea to challenge a golf pro to a round of golf.

Here’s the first hole of “Davies Versus the Pro,” wherein we all get to see why head pro and general manager of Quadra Golf, Jason Tchir, had to give him a stroke a hole to make it anywhere close to an even match.

You can find all published episodes of the match here.