City of Campbell River opens call for more public art possibilities

Throughout November, the public is being asked to submit proposals for adding art to the community

The city is looking for more proposals for public art – like Alex Witcombe’s recently-completed downtown mural – so they can continue to “cultivate even more vibrant, visually exciting and identifiable spaces in the community.” Proposals will be accepted through the end of November. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

The City of Campbell River has opened a call for new public art proposals from artists and artist teams this November.

“With this call to artists for public art proposals, the city is seeking suggestions to help incorporate art into everyday life,” says Lynn Wark, the city’s recreation and culture manager. “The city wants to cultivate even more vibrant, visually exciting and identifiable spaces in the community, and this call is an opportunity to suggest public art in any part or neighbourhood of Campbell River.”

Artists and artist teams working in a wide range of media, permanent or temporary, are encouraged to apply with proposals that address the following goals:

Have public art viewed as a valuable contributor to the economic, social and cultural development of Campbell River. Encourage local tourism and create signature features for international guests.

Incorporate public art into the design of selected civic and private developments. Encourage partnerships between creative professionals, community groups, social development programs, artists, children and other cultural groups.

Foster community engagement in public spaces through storytelling, music, sound, performance, dance, literature, spoken word, new media and fine art.

Possible project categories include “Community Based,” which would be collaborative, collective art making that integrates professional artists into community groups or processes, “Special Projects (Permanent and Temporary),” which would explore creating art through residencies, new media, interactive, video and sound-based works and “Permanent Site-Specific Projects,” which would be artwork designed for permanent installation in a specific community location to act as a point of interest for local residents and visitors.

The city is encouraging all cultures and sectors of the community to apply. Decisions related to public art projects will be approved by mayor and council.

Find more information on this public art call and submit an application at campbellriverpublicart.ca.

Deadline for submissions is 4 p.m. Nov. 30.

For more information call Lynn Wark, City of Campbell River recreation and culture manager, at 250-923-7911.