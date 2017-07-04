City brings Campbell River neighbours together

A city initiative, aimed at uniting the community, was a success for one neighbourhood

A Willow Point neighbourhood was recently united thanks to the City of Campbell River.

Dalton Road was the lucky recipient of a neighbourhood block party – an initiative started by the city last year to foster a sense of community and help neighbours get to know one another.

Neighbours Jeanelle Fischer and Mary Ashley said the Dalton Road block party, held in early June, was a tremendous success.

“The Team ‘made the day’ for us, with tents, tables and chairs but most importantly, games and activities for the children and all age groups,” they wrote in a letter thanking the city for the program. “We had perfect weather and approximately 100 participants at the roundabout at the end of the 2200 block during the afternoon.”

Ashley and Fischer said the team of city staff, led by Karen Chapple and two youth workers, had a big impact on the community.

“They really made the day special and encouraged us to meet and visit with our neighbours,” they wrote. “We have received many positive comments about this opportunity to bring our neighbourhood closer together.”

At a recent council meeting, Coun. Colleen Evans said she was pleased to hear the program has been such a success.

“I apprecite the community letting us know the positive impact it had. We don’t always know what the feedback is,” Evans said. “Obviously it’s an initiative the community appreciates.”

The neighbourhood event program began last year. Six groups are selected each year by the city to host events such as a neighbourhood picnic, beach clean-up, block party, community garden work party, porch concert or some other type of event that brings neighbours together. Successful applicants receive event support from the city that includes things like tables, chairs, tents, sports equipment, tools and staff.

Ross Milnthorp, the city’s now-retired general manager of parks, recreation and culture, said last year when the initiative was first launched that the goal of the program is to cultivate a sense of community.

“The block party initiative aims to create strong neighbourhoods by helping people meet and get to know the people who live around them,” he said. “We hope new friendships and an even stronger sense of neighbourhood connection is built from these block parties.”

Fischer and Ashley said that based on their Dalton Road gathering, it seems the city has met that goal.

“This is a valuable program and we are very grateful to have the city’s support in building neighbourhood and community spirit.”