Campbell River’s Wings and Wheels takes off with big crowd

Campbell River’s Wings and Wheels event at the airport was a big hit. Parking was at a premium as the hundreds that took in the event had to park along Jubilee Parkway and walk into the event.

Once there, they were treated to classic cars and fascinating airplanes complete with prizes, music, food and airplane rides. The event was a fundraiser for Campbell River’s Teen Flight program. One of the most popular planes was the WWII-era B-25 Mitchell bomber “Grumpy” which visitors were allowed to go through. Many kids had a blast going forward to the nose-gun position and posing for pictures. The plane also took people up for rides.