Campbell River’s Thunderbird Fishing Derby enters 21st year

A B.C. Day tradition enters its 21st year with this weekend’s Salmon-Cod Derby sponsored by the Thunderbird RV Park and Resort.

The event started as a potluck dinner to bring together visitors staying in the campground. It evolved into a salmon derby that was opened to everybody. When salmon became scarcer, cod were added to the event to help give all entrants a chance to be involved. Participants now include Wei Wai Kum and We Wai Kai Band members, local residents, and visitors from all over who book spots in the campground more than a year in advance in order to be able to participate in the popular family event.

“I’ve already got bookings for next year’s derby, so it makes it hard to change the date,” says campground manager Sandra Malone, referring to the fact that this year’s derby falls on the same weekend as the beginning of the Campbell River portion of Tribal Journeys 2017.

“I realize many people will be busy with Tribal Journeys but our message is, if you get a chance, come on out. It’s a lot of fun for the whole family!”

The derby starts at daybreak on Friday Aug. 4 and ends on Sunday Aug. 6. The last fish weigh-in is at 3 p.m. on Sunday and then there’s a barbecue at 6 p.m. A performance by the Wei Wai Kum Dancers and prize presentations will take place after dinner.

Derby tickets are on sale at the Thunderbird RV Park and Resort at 2660 Spit Road, phone 250-286-3344.