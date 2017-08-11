Campbell Riverites participate in trek commemorating Mormon church migration

Seventy youth members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donned pioneer clothes and trekked around Port Alberni recently to commemorate their pioneer heritage.

The youth, who were from Duncan, Nanaimo, Powell River, Port Alberni, Courtenay and Campbell River, were divided into families of 10 children, with two assigned parents.

Each family had a handcart which they loaded with their belongings and travelled between campsites, covering 30 km between July 19 and 22.

The first night, they camped at McLean’s Mill, and the second and third nights were spent at a private farm, where they participated in pioneer games, country dancing and meditative time.

A highlight was when the pony express arrived with letters from home.

Historical re-enactments were presented at various times during the event.

The trek commemorates when between 60,000 and 70,000 early church members migrated to the Salt Lake Valley in the early days of the church, beginning in 1847.

Between 1856 and 1860, approximately 3,000 pioneers arrived using handcarts, largely because they were less expensive, and it was this part of the migration that was recreated.

‘This adventure helps us to have a glimpse of and appreciation for the legacy of our church,’ says Jay Slobodan, who headed up the project as Trail Boss. “We honour our traditions.”

Slobodan added that he particularly enjoyed working with the youth and getting to know them better.

The trek is held every four years, so all teenagers get a chance to participate at least once. This year, the trek was challenged by weather.

Initially, the hot, dry weather meant certain areas of the trail were closed, and organizers had to adjust plans. However, it rained off and on throughout the event, which meant activities needed to be flexible. The event was successful and enjoyed by the participants.