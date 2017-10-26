Zombies!!! Runners exiting the trails deftly avoid the clutches of two zombies (actually members of the Campbell River Storm) lying in wait Sunday at the fifth annual Zombie Escape at Willow Point Park. See story on page 21. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Zombie Escape 2017 most popular to date

‘Every year it keeps getting better, so we’re going to keep running it.’

The zombie apocalypse has happened. Again.

Each October for the past five years, the community comes out in droves to chase – or be chased – around the park, through the trails and passed various obstacles put in their way, just for some fun in the lead up to Halloween.

Kara Shirley with the City of Campbell River Parks, Recreation and Culture, says the popularity of the City of Campbell River and Strathcona Regional District’s annual Zombie Escape event grows with each running of the event, the most recent of which happened this past Sunday at Willow Point Park.

Participants sign up to run the course, are given a belt with two flags attached to it.

If they make it through the course with at least one of those flags still intact, they have survived the zombie apocalypse, Shirley says.

“Around Halloween people are looking for something to do and we want to offer events for families that everyone can do to help them get in the mood,” Shirley says.

The event is free for volunteers who choose to be “zombies,” though runners pay a small fee to participate to help the event be successful.

And successful is exactly what it has been.

“Every single year we have more registered people,” Shirley says. “Last year I think we were around 225 and I’m going to say we’re closer to 275-300 this year. Every year it keeps getting better, so we’re going to keep running it.”

Check out a video from this year’s escape:

Bye bye beardy

Campbell River councillor urges council to ‘step up’ and create a safer community

“Tonight’s the night to make a decision and step up and create… Continue reading

Candlelight vigil held in support of missing Campbell River teen’s family

Last night the community joined together to show their love for the… Continue reading

City of Campbell River wants derelict, inoperable vehicles kept out of sight

City says it receives ongoing complaints about derelict vehicles on residential property

Bye bye beardy

One of the most recognizable faces in the Campbell River business community is about to be colder

Politics runs in the Blaney family

Darren Blaney was elected Chief of Homalco First Nation Monday. The husband… Continue reading

