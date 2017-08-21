Campbell River Search and Rescue’s Response 1 tough enough to handle the rough going

Treat it like any other emergency vehicle: get out of the way when you see it on the roads

Campbell River Search and Rescue’s (CRSAR) Response 1 is their primary initial response vehicle for both searches and (land-based) rescues.

Their priority when they bought this Dodge Ram 5500 with a custom box was to get a vehicle powerful enough to carry an assortment of essential gear as well as up to five CRSAR members and tough enough to handle the winding logging roads they so regularly ask it to drive.

Response 1 carries a wide variety of gear including:

Extensive first aid supplies such as oxygen and an AED

Basic SAR supplies like batteries, glow sticks, flagging tape and bear spray

Essential communications equipment such as radios

A wide assortment of specialized rope-rescue equipment

Personal protective equipment to keep their members safe in a variety of situations and environments, from road-side activity to shoreline searches

Two stretchers ready to carry an injured subject along the ground or up a steep slope assisted by ropes. For longer trails, they also have a large wheel we can attach to make the trip smoother for the subject, and a bit less work for our searchers

The vehicle is equipped with lights and sirens for when an urgent response is needed. Just as you would for fire, police and ambulance, it is essential that other motorists move safely out of the way and let CRSAR crews get where they’re going as fast as possible.

This peek at their newly updated Response 1 is found on CRSAR’s website. Watch for a profile on their other two response vehicles soon: Response 2 which covers swiftwater and helicopter rescues, and their Mobile Command Centre.