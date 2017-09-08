Campbell River School District names Governor General’s Medallions recipients

Carihi Secondary graduate, Madelynn Erickson and Timberline Secondary graduate, Tianna Hudak, have been awarded the 2016/2017 Governor General’s Medallions by the Campbell River School District.

Each secondary school in the province is given a medallion to annually recognize the graduate who has achieved the highest, combined academic grade point average from their grade 11 and 12 years.

Carihi Secondary’s top academic student for last school year, Madelynn Erickson, spent her summer after graduation touring as a violinist in the National Youth Orchestra of Canada. This fall she will be attending the University of British Columbia to begin working towards a Bachelor of Music, with a major in violin performance.

Tianna Hudak, Timberline’s top academic student last year, will also be starting her studies at the University of British Columbia this fall to pursue a degree in engineering. During her time at Timberline, Tianna was awarded “Wolf of the Year” along with Calculus and Science awards. She was also an active member of Timberline’s graduation committee, Interact Club, and provincial ranking volleyball team.

“On behalf of their former teachers and all school district staff, I would like to congratulate Madelynn and Tianna,” says superintendent of schools Tom Longridge. “These two young ladies have demonstrated outstanding dedication to their studies and have a bright future ahead of them.”