Campbell River project to help those struggling with unemployment

Andrea Craddock, left, and Shelagh Germyn, right, are organizing another Protein for People Project event to help support those who are struggling to find employment and are turning to the food bank to eat.

A group of volunteers are asking the Campbell River community to come together to help those who have fallen on tough times and are scraping the bottom of the barrel to try and feed their families.

Through the Protein for People project, an all-volunteer union is working to assist food banks in Campbell River and across all of B.C. in their efforts to help the most vulnerable. According to statistics compiled for the Protein for People volunteers, the largest demographic using food banks today is two-parent families. Forty-five per cent of food bank products are consumed by children.

Protein for People is a not-for-profit organization which uses donations to purchase bulk quantities of canned salmon, which are caught and processed by unionized workers in British Columbia and donated to local food banks. This serves to provide much needed and very costly protein to our community’s most vulnerable members.

The Protein for People project was organized in Campbell River in 2014 in response to the growing number of people who had lost jobs in our community, were taking on several low-paying jobs but still needed to turn to the food bank in order to eat and provide for their families.

The project continues on this year with a community event and forum on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Spirit Square from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This community event will introduce labour and other services to the community in a fun, free and family friendly way.

Tables are available for organizations, societies and other community services who would like to have a presence at the forum. To get involved, contact Shelagh Germyn by emailing shegerm@gmail.com or by calling 250-203-2845.