Campbell River presses it’s high-tech ‘CRadvantage’

  • Nov. 16, 2017 4:30 a.m.
  • Life

The city’s latest infrastructure project could make Campbell River the newest branch in Canada’s growing technology sector, according to a city official.

Rose Klukas, economic development officer for the City of Campbell River, was at the launch of its municipal broadband network, CRadvantage, earlier this month, where she explained how the project could benefit current and future businesses in Campbell River’s downtown core.

“The biggest benefit is the cost of the service, which is why the city decided to invest in the infrastructure — to bring down the cost of high-speed, enterprise-level internet access,” she said. “The city also recognizes that communities outside of large urban centres need to level the playing field (in regards to) business development. This was one initiative that can support that levelling.”

CRadvantage comprises a network of fibre optic cables throughout the downtown core, allowing businesses – and potentially residents – to access online download and upload speeds of up to one gigabit per second, comparable to internet access speeds available in downtown Vancouver and other tech industry hubs.

While the actual infrastructure is maintained by the city, access is sold by a separate internet service provider (ISP). The city is currently seeking further ISP partners in order to foster competition and “avoid monopolistic pricing.”

Several businesses in the area have already taken advantage of the new fibre optic infrastructure, including the Seymour Pacific building and the casino.

While similar initiatives have become increasingly popular across Canada in the past decade, CRadvantage represents the first municipal broadband network to take root on Vancouver Island.

With the network now live, Klukas said the city will focus on connecting with companies operating in IT and other fields who are seeking to set up branch offices outside of increasingly cost-prohibitive urban centres, such as the Lower Mainland.

In addition to lower property costs, city representatives are also hoping that businesses will be enticed by Campbell River’s recreational opportunities as well as the abundance of land for manufacturing operations.

Much of the project’s $25,000 marketing budget, which came out of the city’s Gaming Reserve, will be put towards funding face-to-face meetings with prospective businesses, including the recent BC Tech Summit in Vancouver, which was attended by a delegation of IT and other city staff.

“Our prior research indicated that there were businesses interested in (coming to) Campbell River, but access to affordable, enterprise-level internet access was a barrier,” Klukas said.

“From an economic development perspective, we know that for communities outside of large urban centres that’s just an additional cost of doing business. The city wanted to mitigate that through investing in the infrastructure.”

Discussions for an expansion of the coverage area are currently in “early stages,” according to Klukas, while possible further expansions will depend on the level of interest.

City council first made the project a major priority last year, following the approval of a $50,000 grant by the Island Coastal Economic Trust.

The remaining $323,795 budget was funded through council’s Community Works Fund Reserve.

Previous story
New mural the latest in Campbell River’s ongoing beautification
Next story
Get into the Pink – with BC Rosé wines

Just Posted

Community members recognized at official opening of North Island Hospital Campbell River Campus

The community gathered yesterday to celebrate the region-wide effort that went in… Continue reading

Campbell River man guilty of unlawful confinement awaits sentencing

Richard Lawrence Love, who has pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful… Continue reading

City raising user fees, will attempt to address downtown flooding

Residential users will see increases averaging 4.2 per cent over the next five years

New mural the latest in Campbell River’s ongoing beautification

Mayor hopes public will suggest ideas for many more future projects

SRD changes position on supporting Tlowitsis Reserve application

District says it now supports the application ‘in principal,’ and is committed to ‘ongoing dialogue’

Mirror Morning, Nov. 16, 2017

User fees going up to help with downtown flooding, new mural only the latest of hopefully many

Drunk driver ticketed after wrong-way rollover

Nanaimo man crashes on Inland Island Highway near Qualicum Beach

MLAs unanimous on B.C. wildfire recovery

Finance committee calls for rapid salvage, reforestation

One stick of pepperoni costs Hedley man $500

A Hedley man enjoyed a snack and then refused to pay for it - landing him in court

UPDATE: Driver dies when truck plunges off logging road near Caycuse

Fatal incident near Caycuse claims life of man in his 60s

Hockey fraudster won’t skate free on time-to-trial rule

Guilty charges stick for man who committed fraud against Okanagan hockey parents

First Nations chief in Nanaimo suspended by his council

Snuneymuxw Chief John Wesley suspended as First Nation gets ready to head to the polls

Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled

One of Vancouver Island’s major music festivals hopes to come back for 2019

Media gets hands-on training with the Canadian military

Black Press reporter Kendra Wong goes ‘undercover’ in Victoria to learn how to be the best she can be

Most Read

  • Get into the Pink – with BC Rosé wines

    Don’t forget about rosé wines just because summer has come and gone!…

  • Campbell River presses it’s high-tech ‘CRadvantage’

    The city’s latest infrastructure project could make Campbell River the newest branch…