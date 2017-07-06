Campbell River marks 70th anniversary of incorporation

Campbell River marks a milestone this year.

June 24 was the 70th anniversary of Campbell River officially becoming an incorporated village.

“It’s a big year for anniversaries, nationally and locally,” says City Manager Deborah Sargent. “To celebrate, the city made a splash with our floats and IheartCampbellRiver campaign during Canada Day celebrations, and now we’ve posted a photo series on our website, with huge thanks to the Museum at Campbell River for assembling this collection of community history.”

Flip through the history panels by clicking on the link on the homepage banner at www.campbellriver.ca.

Other community anniversaries in 2017 include:

85 years – Chamber of Commerce

70 years – Tidemark Theatre

60 years – Campbell River and District General Hospital (Museum celebrates 60 in 2018)

50 years – Salmon Festival and centennial building (Art Gallery and Visitor Information Centre)

40 years – Downtown Fire Hall

30 years – Discovery Pier

20 years – Norm Wood Environmental Centre

Quick facts about Campbell River:

Who was Campbell? From 1857 to 1862 Dr. Samuel Campbell served as the surgeon and assistant surveyor on the British Royal Navy’s H.M.S. Plumper. In 1860, Dr. Campbell took part in the first survey of Discovery Passage and Johnstone Strait, and the Campbell River was named after him.

What did First Nations people call the estuary? Tlamatook, translated as “place of houses” and “sandspit at mouth of stream” was said to be the name of an Ē’eksen summer fishing village located on the north bank of the Campbell River near the river’s mouth. Tlamatook came to be used more generally and is still remembered locally to refer to the entire estuary.

When was Campbell River incorporated? The settlement that developed on the banks of the Campbell River became the Village of Campbell River on June 24, 1947. Significant development occurred in the 1950s, and on December 17, 1964 the village became the District of Campbell River. On April 4, 2005, the district became the City of Campbell River.