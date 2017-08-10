Campbell River fundraiser helps send local women to college

The Women for Women fundraiser run is gaining more and more popularity each year. This year’s event, which raises money to help women fund their post-secondary education, takes place Sept. 9.

The Women for Women Trail Mix Challenge 5k/10k and Kids Run has gained popularity in 14 years and counting. The event’s main focus is to financially assist all kinds of women with their education, while supporting families and organizations.

The 14th annual Women for Women Trail Mix Challenge and Kid’s Run will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 the Carihi Secondary School field in Campbell River.

After 14 years running, this well-needed event in Campbell River has raised over $40,000 in bursaries to support single mothers continuing their education through the North Island College Foundation. With more growth expected in the coming years, event organizer and founder Shelagh Germyn is excited to also share the wealth while joining forces with the Campbell River Women’s Centre, CR Young Parents Program, CR Youth Clinic, Continuing Education and Discovery Community College.

“I felt it was important to involve other women, family groups, while focusing on educational institutes for this initiative,” says Germyn. “We should all be working together, to move towards a common goal. Our motto has always been, ‘It’s not about the race, it’s always been about the cause.’”

Women For Women organizers will be doing a Hot Dog Sale at Save On Foods on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations are welcome.

To register online, and for updates and contact information visit the Women For Women Trail Mix Challenge 5k/10k & Kids Run Facebook page. Registration costs are as follows:

Early Bird (on or before Aug. 28) Adults – $35 Students – $20

Regular (after Aug. 28) Adults – $45 Students – $25

Mail cheques to C/O Lori Harrison 2405 Dolly Varden Road, V9W 4W5

This event is sponsored by TAP Bookkeeping, Save on Foods, Boston Pizza.

The event is also seeking new sponsors who would be greatly appreciated.