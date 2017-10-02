Campbell River firefighters wear pink for breast cancer awareness in October

Campbell River firefighters are sporting the colour pink throughout October in an effort to fight breast cancer.

In addition to fighting fires, Campbell River firefighters are sporting the colour pink throughout October in an effort to fight breast cancer.

“Across North America, firefighters are wearing pink to support the fight against breast cancer in October because firefighters exposed to carcinogens and other chemicals while on the job are disproportionately diagnosed with breast cancer – just one of the many cancers linked to the work firefighters do,” says Fire Chief Ian Baikie.

Breast cancer is a complex disease that will affect one in eight Canadian women during their lifetime. According to the latest statistics from the Canadian Cancer Society, an estimated that 26,300 women in Canada will be diagnosed with breast cancer and almost 5,000 women will die from the disease in 2017.

“Our firefighters are highly motivated to support the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation to raise awareness for breast cancer research and to join the fight for a cure,” says Stewart Dumont, firefighter and president of IAFF Local 1668, the Campbell River Local of the International Association of Fire Fighters.

Campbell River’s firefighters encourage everyone in this community to participate in breast cancer awareness and prevention activities.

For more information, contact the Campbell River Fire Department at 250-286-6266 or visit the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation at www.cbcf.org/bc.