Campbell River firefighter shortage prompts call for auxiliaries

A firefighter shortage in Campbell River has the city asking for volunteers who would like to help keep the community safe from fires.

The city is looking for 10 dedicated, community-minded people interested in becoming auxiliary firefighters.

“Ten new auxiliary firefighters would bring our local force back to optimum levels,” says Fire Chief Ian Baikie. “We have a shortfall of members right now, and that’s one of the reasons the City of Campbell River is unable to send firefighters to help with the interior wildfires.”

The deadline to apply to become an auxiliary firefighter this fall is Aug. 1.

“Auxiliary firefighters provide an efficient, essential and effective service to the community in the preservation of life, property and the environment. Having adequate numbers of auxiliary firefighters is critical for the delivery of safe, effective fire services to our community,” Baikie adds.

The commitment to be an auxiliary firefighter for the Campbell River Fire and Rescue Service requires attendance at emergency incidents and participation in weekly skill maintenance drills and regular structured training exercises.

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an auxiliary firefighter, find information and an application package online at www.campbellriver.ca/firefighting or pick up a paper copy at the No.1 Fire Station downtown.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Aug. 1. Send completed application packages to the Campbell River No.1 Fire Station at 675-13th Ave.