Campbell River featured prominently in online travel road-trip article

An online travel website has named Campbell River to Port Hardy and Campbell River to Gold River two of the must-take road trips on Vancouver Island.

Matador, which bills itself as “the world’s largest independent travel publisher” recently published an article entitled “The 6 best road trips on Vancouver Island.”

The article calls Campbell River “the gateway for exploring the remote towns/villages on the north coast,” and not only praises the trips themselves for their beauty, but also highlights a few stops you can make along the way, including the Ripple Rock Trail, Elk Falls and Strathcona Provincial Parks.

The other trips on the list include the 114 km trip from Victoria through Sooke and on to Botanical Beach, the 160 km between Coombs and Tofino – featuring a stop in Cathedral Grove – the oceanside route between Courtenay and Parksville and road-tripping around Saltspring Island.