Campbell River Chamber to give thanks with food

The Campbell River Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual thank you barbecue

Take a break from the office and join the Chamber of Commerce for some fun in the sun at the Fifth Annual Summer barbecue on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the lawn outside the Chamber offices.

Enjoy a delicious barbecue lunch and tapas with salmon, beef, and veggie options. Mingle with local entrepreneurs, exchange business cards, and win great prizes in a show of appreciation and support of Chamber members and local businesses.

“We want to thank all the great businesses who support this event and make it such a fun experience with their generous donations including the community barbecue set up by Associated Tire, food donations from Quality Foods and Thrifty’s, fantastic menu items from the BC Salmon Farmers and Marine Harvest and great prizes like the return airfare from Campbell River to Vancouver from Pacific Coastal Airlines and a great free standing hammock by Iris, says Chamber CEO Colleen Evans.”

This event is free for Chamber members and $10 for non-members. Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for donation to the Campbell River Food Bank.

The Chamber’s Think Local program was launched at the first summer barbecue, and the Chamber will continue that program with video clips and photos shared across social media so people are asked to come prepared to profile their business and share what makes Campbell River a great place to live, work and have fun in at this year’s event.

Interested in donating a draw prize or learning more about Chamber events and member services?

Contact Angela Caparelli, Chamber membership business development coordinator, at mbrbusdev@campbellriverchamber.ca, or call 250-287-4636.

The summer barbecue is hosted by the Campbell River Chamber and sponsored by Associated Tire, BC Salmon Farmers, Canadian Western Bank, Community Futures, Thrifty Foods, Quality Foods, and Marine Harvest.

Don’t miss out on this fun networking event. RSVP online at www.campbellriverchamber.ca