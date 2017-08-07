Campbell River Chamber is playing it forward

This Wednesday, enjoy an evening full of complimentary appetizers and refreshments, fun games and prizes, and networking opportunities with local entrepreneurs, Chamber of Commerce members, and guests.

The Campbell River Chamber is hosting the event – dubbed an After Hours Mix and Mingle – in partnership with Chances Campbell River Playtime Gaming and the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

The After Hours event, which runs from 5 to 7 p.m., recognizes and celebrates the community giveback generated through BCLC gambling activities.

Jordan Moe, stakeholder engagement specialist at BCLC, says, “last year, more than $1 billion generated by BCLC gambling activities went back into health care, education and community groups across B.C.

“Local governments that host a gaming facility receive a 10 per cent share of the net income those facilities generate,” Moe adds. “In 2016/17, the City of Campbell River received $749,000 from the Province of B.C. for hosting Chances Campbell River, which it used to help give back to the community. Additionally, in 2016/17, 47 not-for-profit organizations in Campbell River received $903,639 from the province’s Community Gaming Grants program.”

Join BCLC, Chances Campbell River, and the Chamber in celebrating playing it forward in our community. Don’t miss out on a fun night of food and drinks, great networking, and community celebration. Chances Campbell River, Playtime Gaming is located at 111 St. Ann’s Road.

The event is $10 for Chamber Members and $15 for Future Chamber Members. You must register online to attend.

Purchase tickets online at, www.campbellriverchamber.ca