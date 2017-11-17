Elijah Franklin, 2.5 years old, climbs out a window in cardboard city, at the National Child Day event at the Campbell River Community Centre on Friday. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River celebrates National Child day

National Child Day filled the community centre today. Young kids had the chance to play, paint, explore the Cardboard City, visit with Shoo Shoo the clown and choose books from Don Pennell’s collection.

 

Children dance and sing with bells at the National Child Day event on Friday. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Ranj and Lennox, 4, Saini choose from the 1,000 books collected to be given away by retired teacher Don Pennell at the National Child Day event at the Campbell River Community Centre on Friday. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Amaziah Reyes, 15 months, gets pushed around by her grandma at the National Child Day event at the Campbell River Community Centre. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror Amaziah Reyes, 15 months, gets pushed around by her grandma at the National Child Day event at the Campbell River Community Centre. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Payton Fred, 3, tackles the obstacle course set up in the gym at the community centre for National Child Day. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Ronin Dowler, 2, enjoying the numerous toys at the Campbell River Community Centre for Naitonal Child Day on Friday. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Faye Peterson, 2, leans in to draw at the National Child Day event at the Campbell River Community Centre on Friday. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror.

Chris Jeidema, 3, checked out the playdough station at the National Child Day event at the Campbell River Community Centre on Friday. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Kids gather for balloon animals from Shoo Shoo the Clown at the Community Centre on Friday. Photos by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River family with no place to go awaits eviction

