Campbell River banner project well on its way to 150

Southgate Middle School students work on their banners for this year’s banner project, which is triple the size of past years thanks to a Canada 150 grant.

Campbell River Arts Council’s annual Banner Project is well underway, but Executive Director Ken Blackburn says they still have a ways to go to meet their ambitious goal.

The Arts Council has been putting on the banner project, “since the early 90s,” Blackburn says, but in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, the Arts Council wanted to do something special with the banner project this year.

They wanted to double their efforts – literally – and make 150 banners. Most years they make somewhere around half that number.

They secured a Canada 150 grant and the community got to painting.

“We’re very proud to be a part of the Canada 150 festivities happening all around the country and are very thankful that the government saw the value in what we’re trying to do with this project in engaging with the community by giving us this grant,” Blackburn says. “It’s probably the best part of my job – when I actually get to get out there and help families engage in this type of thing and creating art for the community.”

The Arts Council has been hosting painting sessions at Sybil Andrews Cottage and circulating blank banners to various schools and organizations in the area to be painted, and they’re now starting to go up around town.

“The first phase of the project is going up right now,” Blackburn says. “Over 100 of them are currently up around town and we’re continuing the project throughout the summer to get to that 150 we’re going for.”

If you haven’t had a chance to get involved, Blackburn says, there will be booths around town at various community events over the next few months. Look for them at Sybil Andrews Cottage in Willow Point this weekend during the Canada Day celebration, at Campbell River Arts Fest on Shoppers Row July 22 and out in front of the Tidemark during the upcoming Live Streets events , scheduled for July 26, Aug. 2, 9 and 16 .

“You don’t need to be any kind of phenomenal artist or anything,” Blackburn says. “In fact, for the community ones we’ll have out and about we have a set of templates, so it’s not as if you have to design on the spot. You can basically just fill in the design if you want to do it that way.”

For more information on the banner project, look for the pamphlets that are circulating at various locations around town or contact the arts council directly at admin@crarts.ca or 250-923-0213.