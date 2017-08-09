Campbell River aquarium offering day camps this month

As the Discovery Passage Aquarium finishes its fifth season, the Explorer Lab which is a natural extension of the Aquarium’s activities, is introducing two new educational/interpretive programs for the community.

To celebrate the diversity of whales in coastal British Columbia during the month of August, the Build-A-Whale program will be offered, as well as marine-themed summer day camps for children ages five and above.

Build-A-Whale is an interactive program that aims to educate participants about marine biology, anatomy, evolutionary science and conservation.

The program is hands-on and engaging, as the audience assists in constructing the skeleton of an offshore killer whale and participating in several fun educational activities and games. This program is suitable for all ages and is taking place on Aug. 12, 19 and 20, from 2-4 p.m. The cost is $5 per person, children under three are free.

Explorer Lab Summer day camps will also continue for the month of August and feature exciting new themes, such as whales, environmental stewardship, and the intertidal zone.

Also, every Wednesday the camp’s activities will be instructed in French. Each camp will include hands-on learning experiences with live animals, games and crafts and a visit to the beach. Tuesday to Friday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. there will be a camp for ages 5-8 and each afternoon from 12:30-3 p.m. for 8+. The cost for one session is $25 per child and multiple sessions cost $20 each per child. Registration can be for one session during the week, the whole week or sessions throughout the month.

For more information and a complete list of all programs, contact bookings@discoverypassageaquarium.ca or call 250-914-5500.