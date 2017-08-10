Campbell River aquarium gets help with upgrade project

David Ewart, chair of the aquarium tech-team, and aquarium manager Christine Kleinsteuber test the improved water supply at the Discovery Passage Aquarium. The project is a recipient of $6,400 in funding as part of the Pacific Salmon Foundation’s Community Salmon Program.

The Pacific Salmon Foundation is providing $6,400 to the Discovery Passage SeaLife Society to help upgrade the aquarium in Campbell River.

The funding is part of the foundation’s Community Salmon Program which is granting more than $960,000 to projects across B.C.

Dr. Brian Riddell, president and CEO of the Pacific Salmon Foundation, said the foundation sees the aquarium as a valuable marine-life education centre in the Campbell River community.

“We are pleased to support the Aquarium Upgrade Project by the Discovery Passage SeaLife Society because it helps promote understanding and awareness of salmon in Campbell River,” Riddell said in a release.

“The Community Salmon Program is the heart of the Pacific Salmon Foundation’s work. By working together with government, business, First Nations and volunteers, we can find the best way to ensure the future of wild Pacific salmon.”

The Pacific Salmon Foundation’s Community Salmon Program supports community groups, volunteers and First Nations across the province.

Since the program began in 1989, the foundation has provided over $17 million in grant funding to support more than 35,000 streamkeepers in their efforts to protect and enhance wild Pacific salmon across B.C.

They, in turn, have leveraged those funds to create projects valued at over $100 million.

The Pacific Salmon Foundation was created in 1987 as an independent, non-governmental, charitable organization to protect, conserve and rebuild Pacific Salmon populations in British Columbia and the Yukon.

The foundation’s mission is to be the trusted voice for conservation and restoration of wild Pacific salmon and their ecosystems and works to bring salmon back stream by stream through the strategic use of resources and local communities.

For more on the foundation visit, www.psf.ca.

The Discovery Passage Aquarium is open seven days a week during the summer, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The aquarium is located next to the fishing pier, adjacent to the Maritime Heritage Centre.