Bye bye beardy

One of the most recognizable faces in the Campbell River business community is about to be colder

Matthew Fox, co-owner of Beachfire Brewing and Nosh House, will shave his beard in support of the local prostate cancer support group on Nov. 1. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

One of the Campbell River business community’s most recognizable faces is about to change significantly.

Matthew Fox, co-owner of Beachfire Brewing and Nosh House – and sole-owner of an extremely impressive beard – will have his face shaved by Sean of Sean’s Hair Salon in support of prostate cancer support groups at 5 p.m. Nov. 1 down at Beachfire and is welcoming the community to come and join in the fun.

“Anyone who wants to can get their face shaved for free, too, and hopefully chip in some money while they’re at it. We’ll even pour them a free beer for helping out,” Fox says with a laugh.

While Fox hasn’t always had such a large beard, he says, he’s pretty much always had some kind of facial hair, “but I guess I took on the project full time in July of 2015.”

So while it hasn’t really become part of his identity, it’s certainly how many people in the community know him – even his own children.

“It’s gonna freak out some people, I think,” he says. “I hear a lot of stories about people’s children crying when they first see their dad without a beard. My daughter’s never seen me without one, so I’m pretty sure it’ll be a shock for her, and my son has never seen me without any facial hair at all, even though I haven’t really let ‘er rip like this before,” he says, running his fingers through it.

Fox is hoping to raise $500 through the event as Beachfire’s participation in Pubs for Prostate, which is a Prostate Cancer Foundation of BC initiative where pubs and other restaurants who want to be involved pledge to raise at least $200 for prostate cancer support groups around the province .

“One of the great things about it is that the money we raise from this will actually go to the support group here in Campbell River, so it’ll have a local impact, which I like, as opposed to going into a big fund somewhere,” Fox says. “If I can get 100 people to donate $5 or 10 people to donate $50, we’ve got it,” he says, “but I’ll definitely need some help to get there.”

He’s already got some of that help. Locals Chris Carlin and Jaice Granson have registered their own accounts and will be on hand Nov. 1, as well. But it’s not just about the money.

“This is the most common cancer in men and it’s the No. 3 killer, but for some reason it’s not one of the ones that gets brought up,” he says. “I mean, I get it. Men aren’t going to sit around and talk about the doctor doing that test, so if this is a way that I can help get that conversation going in some way, that’s a good thing.”

So is he planning on growing it back?

“I don’t know, really,” he says. “I mean, it’s fun to change it up once in a while, but I’ll play it by ear.

“I’m pretty sure I’m going to be cold, though.”

To help Fox in his efforts, stop by Beachfire Nov. 1 or visit prostatecancerbc.ca/donations/online-form and put “Shave Day – Matthew Fox” in the section labeled “For office admin use only.”