The Museum at Campbell River fired up its restored Empire steam donkey on Labour Day.

Steam donkeys hauled logs from where they were cut down in coastal inlets and mountainsides to trains or tidewater for transportation to mills. Steam power replaced horse and oxen-power in B.C.’s coastal logging industry in the 1880s. The donkeys were used up until the 1940s.

(Note: the operator was incorrectly identified in today’s paper. He is Dave Ostler. Our apologies, Dave)