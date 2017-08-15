Black Creek garden to host art show

Shelly Hollingshead, who painted this abstract, is just one of several artists who will have their work on display at next weekend’s Wet Paint Art Show and Sale in a Saratoga Beach garden.

A group of art friends who have painted and shared their passion for several years are hosting the fourth annual “Wet Paint” Art Show and Sale in a Saratoga Beach garden next weekend (Aug. 19 and 20).

The 10 artists, from Campbell River, Comox and Black Creek plan to delight the senses with their fresh and marvelous array of new paintings.

The art of Diana Caldwell, Loree Cunningham, Lynda Glover, Sonia Hauser, Shelly Hollingshead, Jenny Mitchell, Michelle Ohlsson, Lesley Rieck, Kathi Rudko and Victoria Scott represent a wide range of experience from a few years to more than two decades and an eclectic mix of subjects and styles.

Seascapes, landscapes, still life, figurative art and abstracts in a variety of mediums (acrylic, oil, watercolour, encaustic and mixed media) will be on display at the show.

While our coastal environment and natural world can be seen reflected in many of the artists’ works, the style and interpretation of each painter is unique.

Several of the artists will have their easels set up and be painting ‘en plein air’. They will be will be happy to discuss their process, technique and inspiration with the public.

The show and sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20, in the Saratoga Beach garden of Lesley Rieck at 8870 Clarkson Drive, Black Creek (at Saratoga Beach).

Mark your calendars, come enjoy the garden ambience and a light refreshment, watch the artists paint and perhaps take home a new piece of original art to brighten your day and beautify your home.

For more information and a look at some of the artists’ works, check out the website at www.wetpaintshowandsale.weebly.com