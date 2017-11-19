Artsian Market on now at Campbell River Art Gallery (VIDEO)

Something for everyone at annual event, focused on handcrafted and local art

The art gallery has once again transformed, thanks to the work of its dedicated volunteers, into a marketplace for local artists and craftspeople to show off their talents and sell some work in the lead up to Christmas.

From blown glass pieces to woodwork to paintings, drawings and prints as well as boutique soaps and preserves, there’s something for everyone on your Christmas list.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

They’ll even be open Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those who leave things to the last minute.