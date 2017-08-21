Art in the garden

The fourth annual Wet Paint Art Show and Sale was held in a Saratoga Beach garden last weekend.
The event featured 10 artists from Campbell River, Black Creek and Comox who displayed their wares, painted and had their works up for sale.
“I looked back and saw the truck coming up behind us and then hit us,” said Nanaimo’s Bibi Wallace, recounting the hit-and-run near Chemainus on Friday night.
Kevin Skrepnek says that despite the rain, it wasn’t much, and 14 new fires were sparked since Friday
Nanoose First Nation’s community hall was badly damaged by an early-morning fire Saturday