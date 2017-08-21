Art in the garden

Artist Kathi Rudko, centre, talks to a couple of members of the public during the fourth annual Wet Paint Art Show and Sale in a Saratoga Beach garden last weekend. The event featured 10 artists from Campbell River, Black Creek and Comox who displayed their wares, painted and had their works up for sale. Photo by Kristen Douglas/Campbell River Mirror

The fourth annual Wet Paint Art Show and Sale was held in a Saratoga Beach garden last weekend.

The event featured 10 artists from Campbell River, Black Creek and Comox who displayed their wares, painted and had their works up for sale.

Art enthusiasts peruse the works of Lynda Glover. Photo by Kristen Douglas/Campbell River Mirror