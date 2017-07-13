Annual paddle and row across Campbell River’s Discovery Passage sets sail July 30

The annual Discovery Passage Passage – a human-powered paddle and row across Discovery Passage between Campbell River and Cape Mudge – launches Sunday, July 30 at 11 a.m.

The paddle will take about 30 minutes to cross Discovery Passage and, as usual, they will be using the marine ways behind the former Ocean Pacific building directly north of the government dock. You will be unable to access the parking lot beside the building so organizers plan to create a drop-off zone at the walkway leading from the highway to the normal gathering area. Look for the signs.

They will have people to assist those who need help unloading, and then vehicles will need to move along the street, with any overflow moving into the Ostler Park parking area.