Accountants teach financial literacy at the North Island Immigrant Welcome Centre

Local chartered professional accountant and new volunteer for the Immigrant Welcome Centre, Rama Narsing (CPA), is presenting at the Immigrant Welcome Centre’s Conversation Group on Friday, Sept. 22 from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. at the Immigrant Welcome Centre office, 407A 5th Street, Courtenay.

Narsing will be speaking about Finances and Budgets. The session is being held in conjunction with the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada’s (CPA Canada) financial literacy program. The program assists Canadians in gaining the financial skills, knowledge and confidence required to make the best choices for their circumstances. This discussion is directed for Immigrants who have been in Canada for less than two years.

Narsing will cover the following topics during the discussion, Bank Accounts and Banking Services, Establishing a Credit History, Understanding Your Pay Cheque and Your Payroll Deductions, Filing Your Income Tax Return and Resources to name a few.

This 60 minute session is free and open to the public. If you would like to attend this session or would like more information, call the Immigrant Welcome Centre at 250-338-6359.