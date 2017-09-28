Letter to the Editor: Municipal officials are not paid fairly for their work!

Dear Editor:

I don’t think municipal officials, especially in small rural communities, are paid fairly for their work. For the amount of time invested, they are grossly underpaid. I know because I was once on town council at the time making approx $4500 a year. Being a municipal councillor requires a lot of your time. As Mr Hory said, reading to prepare for meetings, attending those meetings and travel. It’s time away from your family. And don’t think your “job” ends at those meetings or around the council table. When you shop, people bring things to you. When you’re in a restaurant, they let you know what they are not happy with. When you choose public service in an elected position, you are in service all of the time.

Mr Hory is correct. People who choose to serve their municipality don’t do it for the money. They don’t get a pension like their provincial or federal counterparts. They don’t get medical or dental. They do it because they want to make a difference in their community. I know of very few people that would do the job “for the money” with the amount of hours it takes to do it well.

Sincerely,

Gaby Wickstrom

Port McNeill