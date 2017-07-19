Enhanced screening measures in effect at Comox Valley Airport

Travellers should be aware enhanced screening measures are in effect at Comox Valley Airport.

As a result of enhanced security screening measures, passengers may experience longer than usual wait times.

Passengers will continue to be randomly selected for additional screening, which will now include screening of their electronic devices. If selected, you will be asked to remove any covers or protective cases from your electronic devices before inspection, and may be asked to show that they can be powered up.

Before travel, you should:

* Make sure your cases can be easily removed, or are removed in advance, and

* Ensure that any devices you are travelling with are charged and can power up.

Note: Electronic devices that cannot be taken out of their cases or powered on when requested during enhanced screening will not be permitted beyond the screening checkpoint.

Passengers should be prepared to arrive at the airport early and should contact their airline if they require more information.

CATSA’s first priority is the security of the travelling public. Additional information is available on CATSA’s website at www.catsa.gc.ca