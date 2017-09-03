Covered in bubbles at Campbell River’s Last Blast of Summer

The line ups were long, but according to all the smiling faces the bubble pit was worth it at Last Blast of Summer on Friday evening at Willow Point Park.
The line ups were long, but according to all the smiling faces the bubble pit was worth it at Last Blast of Summer on Friday evening at Willow Point Park.
Three logs donated by Pioneer Log Homes of B.C. have been signed by hundreds of emergency personnel who helped during the wildfires in the Cariboo-Chilcotin.
The Finlay Creek wildfire southwest of Peachland and Kelowna, is burning rapidly
The new policy focuses on widespread education and support for all university members
Cartoonist Miriam Libicki is the Vancouver Public Library’s writer-in-residence for 2017