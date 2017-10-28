VIDEO: Top 5 highest grossing ‘Star Wars’ movies

The force is still strong in the “Star Wars” franchise.
Here are the five-best performing movies of all-time (all figures in U.S. dollars):
Which movie was your favourite?
The force is still strong in the “Star Wars” franchise.
Here are the five-best performing movies of all-time (all figures in U.S. dollars):
Rescuers name the recovering animal Campbell
City council will spend roughly $120,000 in each of the next five… Continue reading
Many Campbell Riverites are struggling to make ends meet and are finding… Continue reading
City looking to develop solutions to threat posed by sea level rise
Last year the Salvation Army collected and distributed more then 300 coats… Continue reading
B.C. boy Jackson Poole loves Halloween and all the hand-made costumes his family makes
No foul play suspected in death of Faye Hanson
After contractors found a book behind a wall, a Saanich homeowner used social media to find its author
New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides
Nine of 10 seniors’ homes don’t meet provincial standard
Travellers being advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport
Langley resident Garry Cassidy says many vehicles he lost are irreplaceable
Police search Silver Creek property adjacent to where car abandoned
Which movie was your favourite?